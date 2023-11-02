We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.49, indicating a +0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.21%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.64%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.1 million, reflecting a 42.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.85 per share and a revenue of $5.05 million, indicating changes of +2.12% and +118.6%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.