Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported $3.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $2.39 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +14.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value: $18.30 billion versus $17.97 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 113.2 million versus 113.38 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $161.38 compared to the $158.27 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Airbnb, Inc. have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

