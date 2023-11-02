For the quarter ended September 2023, AtriCure (
Shares of AtriCure have returned -17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $98.29 million, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.82 million, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- United States Revenue- Pain management: $12.59 million compared to the $12.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
- International Revenue- Pain management: $0.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +352.1%.
- United States Revenue- Total ablation: $49.33 million compared to the $48.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
- International Revenue- Total ablation: $10.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
- United States Revenue- Total: $81.69 million versus $81.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
- International Revenue- Appendage management: $6.47 million versus $6.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.
- United States Revenue- Open ablation: $25.84 million versus $25.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.
- International Revenue- Open ablation: $8.01 million compared to the $7.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $10.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
- International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $1.58 million compared to the $1.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Appendage management: $32.36 million versus $32.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
- International- Total: $16.60 million compared to the $15.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.
Shares of AtriCure have returned -17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.