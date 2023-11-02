We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported $830.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -7.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cheesecake Factory here>>>
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory: 2.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 213 versus 213 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 323 compared to the 330 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 30 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 31.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 33 compared to the 35 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia: 8% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 37 versus 38 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 40 versus 41 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $628.14 million versus $636.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Revenues- Other: $81.01 million compared to the $78.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Revenues- North Italia: $62.42 million versus $62.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
- Revenues- Other FRC: $58.64 million compared to the $65.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.