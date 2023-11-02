Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ingersoll (IR) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ingersoll performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies: $310.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $343.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies: $94.20 million versus $99.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services: $410.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $370.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ingersoll here>>>

Shares of Ingersoll have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise