National Storage (NSA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $219.15 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.72 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 89.5% compared to the 86.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue: $9.55 million versus $8.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.6% change.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $201.83 million compared to the $199.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue: $7.76 million compared to the $6.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.
  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.26 compared to the $0.29 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for National Storage here>>>

Shares of National Storage have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

