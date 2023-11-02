Back to top

Revolve Group (RVLV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported $257.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed: 2,133 thousand compared to the 1,965.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average order value: $299 compared to the $279.46 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Active customers: 2,510 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,472.38 thousand.
  • Geographic Net Sales- United States: $207.17 million compared to the $205.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world: $50.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
  • Net Sales- FWRD: $39.91 million compared to the $41.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- REVOLVE: $217.70 million compared to the $211.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $14.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.98 million.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.27 million.
Shares of Revolve Group have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

