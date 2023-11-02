Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zillow (ZG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported revenue of $496 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $484.44 million, representing a surprise of +2.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Residential: $362 million compared to the $357.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.38 million.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $99 million versus $87.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Zillow have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

