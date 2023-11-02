Back to top

Image: Bigstock

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, California Resources Corporation (CRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $460 million, down 59.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $575.15 million, representing a surprise of -20.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how California Resources Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Production per day - Natural Gas: 161 MMcf/d compared to the 137.25 MMcf/d average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Production Per Day - Oil: 61 MBbl/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52.23 MBbl/d.
  • Average realized prices with derivative settlements - Natural gas: $4.83 versus $3.87 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Production Per Day: 101 MBoe/d compared to the 86.25 MBoe/d average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Production Per Day - NGL: 13 MBbl/d versus 11.15 MBbl/d estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for California Resources Corporation here>>>

Shares of California Resources Corporation have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


California Resources Corporation (CRC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise