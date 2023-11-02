Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ingevity (NGVT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) reported $446 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466.36 million, representing a surprise of -4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ingevity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $256 million compared to the $263.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Materials: $147.20 million versus $141.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Polymer Technologies: $42.80 million versus $60.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Industrial Specialties product line: $126.30 million compared to the $135.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Pavement Technologies product line: $129.70 million versus $127.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.9% change.
  • Performance Materials- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $74.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.14 million.
  • Advanced Polymer Technologies- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $11.20 million compared to the $11.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Performance Chemicals- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP): $24.70 million versus $39.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ingevity have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

