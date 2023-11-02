Back to top

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported $724.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $2.54 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42, the EPS surprise was +4.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $220.30 million compared to the $212.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted sales- Naval & Power: $287.74 million versus $281.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Adjusted sales- Defense Electronics: $216.29 million compared to the $194.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $39.01 million versus $36.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$10.37 million compared to the -$7.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $47.66 million compared to the $48.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $56.21 million versus $48.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

