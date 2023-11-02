Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) reported revenue of $181.82 million, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Summit Hotel Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $9.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Revenues- Other: $10.16 million versus $9.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Revenues- Room: $161.71 million versus $161 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.08.
View all Key Company Metrics for Summit Hotel Properties here>>>

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise