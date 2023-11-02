Back to top

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.72 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SEMrush Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $322.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $318.29 million.
  • Total Customers - EoP: 106,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107,094.
  • Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention: 109% versus 110.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

