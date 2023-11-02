Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Werner (WERN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Werner Enterprises (
Shares of Werner have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
For the quarter ended September 2023, Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) reported revenue of $817.74 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $802.39 million, representing a surprise of +1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Werner here>>>
- Operating Ratio: 95.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.1%.
- Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio: 93.2% compared to the 92.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Truckload Transportation Services - Average revenues per truck per week: $4,509 compared to the $4,536.05 average estimate based on two analysts.
- One-Way Truckload - Average trucks in service: 2,972 compared to the 3,144 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Werner Logistics: $230.25 million compared to the $231.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $482.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $482.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services: $572.20 million compared to the $569.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $19.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues: $82.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.6%.
- Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other: $7.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Revenues- Corporate: $0.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated: $306.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $311.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
Shares of Werner have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.