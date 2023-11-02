Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q2 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) reported $286.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prestige Consumer Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International: $41.89 million compared to the $37.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American: $244.42 million versus $247.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $136.96 million compared to the $138.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $23.06 million versus $22.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

