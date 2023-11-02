Back to top

Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) reported $9.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +9.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores: 38,038 compared to the 38,027 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Americas - Sales Growth: 8% versus 6.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 8% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth: 5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6.8%.
  • Total Stores - International: 20,228 compared to the 20,041 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Americas: $6.90 billion versus $6.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- International: $1.98 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Company-operated stores: $7.68 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Net Revenues- Licensed stores: $1.19 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $506.20 million compared to the $507.60 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Channel Development: $486.10 million compared to the $485.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate & Other: $7.60 million compared to the $9.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.2% year over year.
Shares of Starbucks have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

