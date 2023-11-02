Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Exelon (EXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.98 billion, up 23.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion, representing a surprise of +20.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- ComEd [$M]: $2.27 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- PECO [$M]: $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $980.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Operating revenues- BGE [$M]: $932 million compared to the $949.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Electric revenues- BGE: $836 million versus $781.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric revenues- DPL: $426 million versus $372.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric revenues- ACE: $502 million versus $402.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric revenues- PECO: $970 million compared to the $820.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electric revenues- ComEd: $2.27 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- PHI: $1.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Electric revenues- Pepco: $822 million compared to the $710.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd: $338 million versus $286 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE: $47 million compared to the $58.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>

Shares of Exelon have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exelon Corporation (EXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise