Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CyberArk (CYBR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported $191.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.5 million, representing a surprise of +3.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $705 million versus $695.89 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $201 million versus $198.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $504 million versus $498.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $64.63 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $63.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $13.79 million compared to the $5.19 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subcription: $74.25 million compared to the $115.32 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>

Shares of CyberArk have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise