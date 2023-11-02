Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Clorox (CLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, down 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +345.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth: -18% versus -23.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - International: 9% versus -15% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle: -28% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -27.3%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Household: -23% versus -29% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness: -23% versus -25% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Health and Wellness: $504 million compared to the $470.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- International: $270 million compared to the $234.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Lifestyle: $229 million versus $247.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Household: $325 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.
  • Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness: $104 million compared to the $73.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- Lifestyle: $19 million compared to the $31.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- Household: -$4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.29 million.
Shares of Clorox have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

