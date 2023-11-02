Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ball (BALL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ball (BALL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.57 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Other: $179 million versus $174.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $1.54 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $902 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America: $489 million versus $468.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $460 million versus $495.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $196 million compared to the $195.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Aerospace: $46 million compared to the $54.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $103 million versus $102.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.13 million.
Shares of Ball have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

