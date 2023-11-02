Cigna (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings
Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $49.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $6.77 for the same period compares to $6.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.96 billion, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.66.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare: 80.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 81.6%.
- Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured: 2,224 thousand versus 2,242.74 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1,628 thousand compared to the 1,491.37 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total: 16,009 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16,004.53 thousand.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums: $10.91 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare: $12.74 billion compared to the $12.29 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services: $38.60 billion versus $38.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Other: $362 million versus $360.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Total: $6.05 billion compared to the $5.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage: $2.19 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Medicare PartD: $224 million versus $258.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Other: $1.61 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.5% change.
Shares of Cigna have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.