Entegris (ENTG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) reported $888.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $890.33 million, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling: $180.25 million versus $186.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Microcontamination Control: $286.22 million compared to the $280.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling: $31.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.35 million.
  • Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control: $101.13 million compared to the $98.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Entegris have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

