Image: Bigstock

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $326.23 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.2 million, representing a surprise of +4.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arhaus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: -2.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -5.9%.
  • Total Showroom locations: 86 compared to the 87 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- eCommerce: $64.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.73 million.
  • Net Revenue- Retail: $261.79 million compared to the $255.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Arhaus, Inc. have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

