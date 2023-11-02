Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sealed Air (SEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $893.40 million compared to the $882.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Net sales- Protective: $488.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $482.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $194.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $185.25 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$4.60 million compared to the -$6.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $95 million versus $88.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Sealed Air have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

