Spirit Realty (SRC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Spirit Realty (SRC - Free Report) reported $188.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $188.21 million versus $188.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income on loans receivable: $1.51 million versus $1.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +189.1% change.
  • Revenue- Earned income from direct financing leases: $0.13 million versus $0.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.25 compared to the $0.38 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Spirit Realty have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

