Compared to Estimates, Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.27 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion, representing a surprise of -3.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insight Enterprises performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Services: $376.13 million versus $385.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Net Sales- Products: $1.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Gross profit- Products: $192.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.34 million.
  • Gross profit- Services: $216.26 million versus $220.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Insight Enterprises have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

