Compared to Estimates, Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.16 billion, down 53% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $7.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion, representing a surprise of +6.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheniere Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- LNG: $3.97 billion versus $3.75 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $151 million versus $130.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Regasification: $34 million versus $32.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -92.5% change.
Shares of Cheniere Energy have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

