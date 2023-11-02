Back to top

Image: Bigstock

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $572.8 million, up 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how R1 RCM Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net operating fees: $368 million versus $363.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Revenue- Modular and other: $174.70 million versus $178.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
  • Revenue- Incentive fees: $30.10 million versus $27.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for R1 RCM Inc. here>>>

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise