Uniti (UNIT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $290.66 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to -$0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uniti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Leasing: $214.59 million compared to the $213.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fiber infrastructure: $76.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.34 versus $0.11 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Uniti have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

