Upbound Group (UPBD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Upbound Group (
UPBD Quick Quote UPBD - Free Report) reported $979.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966.46 million, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Locations at end of period - Franchising: 439 versus 438 estimated by two analysts on average. Locations at end of period - Mexico: 130 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 129. Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $949.20 million compared to the $935.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenues- Franchising: $30.61 million versus $30.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $13.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%. Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $5.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $24.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $806.77 million versus $790.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $127.56 million compared to the $128.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year. Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Mexico: $19.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Revenues- Rent-A-Center Business: $453.63 million compared to the $451.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Upbound Group here>>>
Shares of Upbound Group have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Upbound Group (UPBD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported $979.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966.46 million, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Upbound Group here>>>
- Locations at end of period - Franchising: 439 versus 438 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Locations at end of period - Mexico: 130 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 129.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $949.20 million compared to the $935.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchising: $30.61 million versus $30.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $13.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
- Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $5.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $24.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $806.77 million versus $790.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales: $127.56 million compared to the $128.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
- Revenues- Mexico: $19.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
- Revenues- Rent-A-Center Business: $453.63 million compared to the $451.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.