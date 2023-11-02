Back to top

Wesco International (WCC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported $5.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $4.49 for the same period compares to $4.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions: $2.19 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions: $1.78 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Income from operations- CSS: $146 million versus $162 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- EES: $177.90 million versus $172.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- UBS: $188.70 million compared to the $181.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Wesco International have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

