Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels: 71.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.4%.
  • ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $202.13 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $199.38.
  • Net Package RevPAR - Apple Leisure Group (ALG): $188.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $203.64.
  • RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $145.40 compared to the $142.16 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Occupancy - ASPAC full service: 72.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.9%.
  • Distribution and destination management: $222 million versus $244.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
  • Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $329 million compared to the $326.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Net management, franchise, and other fees: $238 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $220.25 million.
  • Other revenues: $79 million compared to the $72.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $754 million compared to the $765.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Management and franchise fees: $250 million versus $242.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenues- Contra: -$12 million compared to the -$11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

