Compared to Estimates, HF Sinclair (DINO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.91 billion, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.06, compared to $4.58 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.18 billion, representing a surprise of +8.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HF Sinclair here>>>
- Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $/ 21.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 22.02.
- West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $/ 29.85 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $/ 27.59.
- Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 257.27 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 241.31 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: 26.59 $/bbl compared to the 25.48 $/bbl average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD): 645.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 645.85 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mid-Continent Region - Refinery throughput (BPD): 269.27 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 245.38 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.
- Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 634.18 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 637.99 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 376.91 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 397.46 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products: $686.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $662.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.
- Sales and other revenues- HEP: $158.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
- Sales and other revenues- Refining: $8.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.
- Sales and other revenues- Renewables: $331.18 million compared to the $187.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of HF Sinclair have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.