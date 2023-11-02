We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Steris (STE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Steris (STE - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.29 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Healthcare' stands at $809.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences' should arrive at $132.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Dental' reaching $107.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies' will reach $237.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
Over the past month, Steris shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>