Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported $432.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +77.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $320.60 million versus $306.52 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.7% change.
  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $101.40 million versus $97.02 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $10.70 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $10.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.2%.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $422 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $403.53 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Insulet here>>>

Shares of Insulet have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insulet Corporation (PODD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise