Motorola (MSI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $3.19 for the same period compares to $3.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration: $1.61 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net sales- Software and Services: $944 million compared to the $936.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Net sales from products: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Net sales from services: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $967.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Operating income- Services- Non-GAAP: $321 million versus $307.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Products- Non-GAAP: $420 million compared to the $394.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Motorola have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

