Compared to Estimates, GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total customers at period end: 21.03 million versus 21.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Applications & commerce: $363.30 million compared to the $358.09 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenue- Core platform: $706.40 million versus $706.91 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
Shares of GoDaddy have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

