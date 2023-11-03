Back to top

Appian (APPN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $137.09 million, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $103.80 million compared to the $102.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $33.29 million versus $32.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Maintenance and support: $6.53 million versus $6.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Term license subscriptions: $20.03 million compared to the $18.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Cloud subscriptions: $77.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76 million.
Shares of Appian have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

