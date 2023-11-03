Back to top

Figs (FIGS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $142.36 million, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.3 million, representing a surprise of +8.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 2,576 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,450.
  • Average order value: $114 compared to the $112.75 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net revenues per active customer: $212 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.62.
Shares of Figs have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

