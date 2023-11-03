Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q3 Earnings

Helios Technologies (HLIO - Free Report) reported $201.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.1 million, representing a surprise of -8.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -39.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helios Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Hydraulics: $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $69.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Hydraulics: $18.40 million compared to the $26.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Electronics: $4.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.85 million.
Shares of Helios Technologies have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

