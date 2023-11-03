Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $448.7 million, up 21.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +11.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $159.50 million versus $142.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $289.20 million versus $280.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $33.30 million versus $27.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $58.30 million versus $53.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SPX Technologies have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

