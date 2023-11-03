Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported $116.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $6.41 million versus $5.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Interest Income: $110.34 million compared to the $107.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $109.24 million compared to the $105.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest income- Control investments: $1.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million.
  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $6.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.63 million.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

