RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, RE/MAX (RMAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.22 million, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.45 million, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RE/MAX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Agent Count - Total: 145,309 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 144,690.
  • Revenue- Marketing Funds fees: $20.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenue- Continuing franchise fees: $31.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue: $5.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.
  • Revenue- Broker fees: $14.26 million compared to the $12.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Annual dues: $8.46 million compared to the $8.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
Shares of RE/MAX have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

