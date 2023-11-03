Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cambium (CMBM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported $43.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 47%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was -238.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $17.77 million versus $29.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $5.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.1%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $14.27 million versus $12.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Caribbean and Latin America: $5.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.9%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $23.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.14 million versus $1.30 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: $2.50 million versus $6.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -93.5% change.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $15.81 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $21.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cambium here>>>

Shares of Cambium have returned -40.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise