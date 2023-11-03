For the quarter ended September 2023, Howmet (
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Howmet have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Howmet (HWM) Q3 Earnings
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Howmet here>>>
- Total Sales- Engine Products: $803 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $800.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
- Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $348 million versus $321.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.
- Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $227 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $215.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
- Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $285 million compared to the $259.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial: $820 million versus $785.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.8% change.
- End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense: $251 million compared to the $257.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
- End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation: $352 million versus $320.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
- End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $242.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $219 million versus $219.76 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $77 million versus $68.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $30 million compared to the $27.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.84 million.
Shares of Howmet have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.