Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Privia Health (PRVA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $417.28 million, up 21.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Practice Collections: $723.50 million versus $700.06 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Platform Contribution: $45.18 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $40.67 million.
  • Care Margin: $92.06 million compared to the $91.25 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Privia Health here>>>

Shares of Privia Health have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise