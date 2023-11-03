Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cardinal (CAH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported revenue of $54.76 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.53 billion, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Medical: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pharmaceutical: $51.01 billion compared to the $51.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Operating earnings- Medical: $71 million versus $74.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Pharmaceutical: $507 million compared to the $461.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cardinal here>>>

Shares of Cardinal have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise