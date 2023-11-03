Back to top

CBOE (CBOE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported revenue of $480.5 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +10.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options: $0.06 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures: $1.75 versus $1.79 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options: $0.89 versus $0.90 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options: 3,743 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,767.01 thousand.
  • Revenues- Market data fees: $76.60 million versus $75.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Access and capacity fees: $87.70 million versus $89.14 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $18.90 million versus $15.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +83.5% change.
  • Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $678.60 million compared to the $555.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Regulatory fees: $47 million compared to the $43.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -59.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees: $25.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.37 million.
  • Revenues - Global FX - Transaction and Clearing Fees: $15.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.69 million.
  • Revenues - Global FX - Access and Capacity Fees: $2.60 million compared to the $2.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CBOE have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

