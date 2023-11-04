Back to top

Moderna (MRNA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 45.6%. EPS of -$1.39 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of +37.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Moderna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- United States: $913 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $314.69 million.
  • Product sales- Rest of world: $741 million compared to the $703.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product sales- Europe: $103 million versus $235.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product sales: $1.76 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.7% change.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $74 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.42 million.
  • Revenue- Collaboration revenue: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70%.
  • Revenue- Grant revenue: $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -69.4%.
Shares of Moderna have returned -30.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

