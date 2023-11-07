Dish (DISH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dish Network (
Dish Network (DISH - Free Report) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of -3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -204.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dish performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Wireless subscribers, as of period end: 7,500 thousand versus 7,662 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Pay-TV ARPU: $105.25 versus $104.20 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Wireless ARPU: $35.74 compared to the $36.88 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net: -225 thousand compared to the -59.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Wireless services and related revenue: $814.27 million compared to the $844.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
- Pay-TV subscriber and related revenue: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Eliminations: -$2.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +162.7%.
- Subscriber-related revenue (Service revenue): $3.59 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
- Equipment sales and other revenue: $116.01 million compared to the $150.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.8% year over year.
- Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue: $32.23 million compared to the $78.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.7% year over year.
- Total revenue- Retail Wireless: $890.98 million versus $955.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
- Total revenue- 5G Network Deployment: $29.92 million compared to the $21.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.7% year over year.
Shares of Dish have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.